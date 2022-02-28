Teen killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a 14-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash off the Interstate 81 south at the Exit 1 offramp in Kirkwood Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

State Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was transported to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries. A 12-year-old was taken to Wilson Hospital and then transported to Upstate Medical Center also with serious injuries.

The 14-year-old was transported by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

All three victims were from Windsor.

State Police closed the exit ramp as it investigated. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Kirkwood Fire, Five Mile Point Fire, Great Bend Rescue, Eastern Broome Ambulance, Chenango Ambulance, Union Ambulance, Department of Transportation and Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted with the crash.