Advertisement

Teen killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a 14-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash off the Interstate 81 south at the Exit 1 offramp in Kirkwood Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

State Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was transported to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries. A 12-year-old was taken to Wilson Hospital and then transported to Upstate Medical Center also with serious injuries.

The 14-year-old was transported by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

All three victims were from Windsor.

State Police closed the exit ramp as it investigated. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Kirkwood Fire, Five Mile Point Fire, Great Bend Rescue, Eastern Broome Ambulance, Chenango Ambulance, Union Ambulance, Department of Transportation and Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted with the crash.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
State to end school mask mandate this week
Woman arrested for husband’s murder in Waverly, NY
Inside the Gym of the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
‘Here in History’: The last of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory leather floors
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into deputy’s patrol vehicle
Winterfest
Winterfest returns for its 2nd year

Latest News

Johnson City Police arrest glass-wielding man
Cody Coleman
Chenango County man gets 20 years for death of on-and-off-again girlfriend
BEEF AND BREW
Johnson City Fire Department holds pre-St. Patrick’s Day event
silent film
Blast from the past! : Binghamton Organ Society brings silent film to town