Think twice about the decals, bumper stickers you place on your car, Broome Sheriff says

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about how your vehicle’s bumper stickers may reveal personal information about yourself.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook a detailed graphic showcasing what specific bumper stickers could potentially tell others about the driver.

For example, the sheriff’s office said a sticker of your family could reveal that you have a lot of appointments and sporting events you attend.

The full graphic the office shared is posted below: