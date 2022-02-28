Think twice about the decals, bumper stickers you place on your car, Broome Sheriff says
The sheriff’s office says decals and bumper stickers could reveal some information about yourself and family
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about how your vehicle’s bumper stickers may reveal personal information about yourself.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook a detailed graphic showcasing what specific bumper stickers could potentially tell others about the driver.
For example, the sheriff’s office said a sticker of your family could reveal that you have a lot of appointments and sporting events you attend.
The full graphic the office shared is posted below: