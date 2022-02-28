Advertisement

Think twice about the decals, bumper stickers you place on your car, Broome Sheriff says

The sheriff’s office says decals and bumper stickers could reveal some information about yourself and family
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about how your vehicle’s bumper stickers may reveal personal information about yourself.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook a detailed graphic showcasing what specific bumper stickers could potentially tell others about the driver.

For example, the sheriff’s office said a sticker of your family could reveal that you have a lot of appointments and sporting events you attend.

The full graphic the office shared is posted below:

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘂𝘀. Bumper stickers – who doesn’t love them? They are funny, quirky, and...

Posted by Broome County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
State to end school mask mandate this week
Woman arrested for husband’s murder in Waverly, NY
Teen killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood
Cody Coleman
Chenango County man gets 20 years for death of on-and-off-again girlfriend
Inside the Gym of the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
‘Here in History’: The last of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory leather floors

Latest News

Senator Gillibrand
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton University to discuss her proposed act
Chenango County man gets 20 years for death of on-and-off-again girlfriend
Chenango County man gets 20 years for death of on-and-off-again girlfriend
School Mask mandates
Broome County officials and schools respond to lifted mask restrictions in the classroom
Johnson City Police arrest glass-wielding man
Johnson City Police arrest glass-wielding man
Broome County Sheriff asks you think twice about your decals and bumper sticker
Broome County Sheriff asks you think twice about your decals and bumper sticker