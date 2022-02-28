U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton University to discuss her proposed act

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been countless issues in the supply chain industry.

Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop at Binghamton University to rally support for her Made In America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022.

“We need to take action in order to keep pace with the growing demand to ensure we aren’t beholden to an international supply chain,” said Gillibrand.

This growing demand stems from changes in the way we shop, especially during the rise of the pandemic.

“Even before COVID, our economy was shifting to order more products to our homes, then with COVID, that accelerated,” said Gillibrand.

Her proposed act is looking to attach the issue head on and encourages domestic manufacturing through federal funding.

“Those investments would come in the form of private-public partnerships between academic and workforce training programs and commercial industry,” said Gillibrand.

Binghamton University has already been taking part in this innovative process through the C4V program which aim to create and promote Eco-friendly energy initiatives.

President and C.E.O. of C4V Dr. Shailesh Upreti explained how the program has been doing just that.

“That will not only reduce the carbon and toxic footprint, but give us a very economical battery that will drive our next cars and possibly power home equipment as well,” said Upreti.

In order to make the program’s innovative ideas a reality, they need support from legislation such as Gillibrand’s proposed act.

“We are setting up not just by innovating here in the U.S., but taking that innovation from the lab to mass manufacturing,” said Upreti.

Which is exactly what Gillibrand’s proposed act is striving to do.

“When we do that, we can ensure the next generation of technology and products are made right her in New York,” said Gillibrand.

The Made In America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022 already has bi-partisan support and will strive to increase support for local manufactures and jobs.