Weak clipper arrives Tuesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy toward morning. Temperatures remain steady to slowly rising. Low: 10-20↑

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late PM rain/snow showers. High: 37-43

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected through the evening and overnight period. It may turn a bit breezy toward morning with lows steady to possibly slowly rising. Lows range in the teens.Tuesday a few late day rain or snow showers are possible as an early day warm front and late day cold front move through the area. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

RAIN OR SNOW (WBNG)

Midweek some more late day snow showers are forecast as low pressure scoots to our south. An inch or two of snow could fall. At this time it does not look like a significant snowfall event. Highs stay in the 30s to near 40. As this system moves east, another shot of cold air comes in for Thursday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 20s with a few snow showers possible.

Friday looks quiet. Later in the day Saturday a warm front nudges closer to the area and some mixed showers could develop. Highs stay in the mid 30s and the mix could include a period of freezing rain if things line up right.

Sunday and Monday could very well be spring previews with showers and rain and temperatures in the 50s.