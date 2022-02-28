Windsor High School Drama Club and Music Department stages ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown!’

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Based on the popular comic strip Peanuts “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” is brought to life by the Windsor High School Drama Club and Music Department this weekend.

Actor Jameson MacNamee, who plays the role of Charlie Brown, said happiness is a central theme throughout the performance.

Jameson MacNamee, who plays the role of Charlie Brown. (WBNG 12 News)

“It’s about how they find their own source of happiness through being friends and their different ways of life,” MacNamee said.

MacNamee said he grew up watching the Peanuts cartoons.

“Charlie Brown is a super popular character we grew up watching all of the shows and all of the movies so it’s super cool to be able to portray that live in front of an audience,” MacNamee said.

Actress Tanis MacNamee, who plays the role of Lucy, said this is the first time she’s played a role as a child.

“I like that it’s delving into a different aspect of characters that I’ve played before,” MacNamee said. “I’ve never really played a little kid which is fun, it’s interesting because you have to have fun and you have to be goofy and you have to just let loose.”

The Peanuts Gang will bring humor and music to the Windsor High School Auditorium on March 4 at 7 p.m. and March 5 at 2 and 7 p.m. The production is directed by Jeff Tagliaferro.

Director Jeff Tagliaferro, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown. (WBNG 12 News)

Tickets are $8 pre-sale and $10 at the door.

To purchase tickets call (607)655-8250 or email Ckeesler@windsor.csd.org