Ben Franklin Elementary teaches students all about broadcasting in ‘BF Streamers Club’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ben Franklin Elementary School is giving its students the opportunity to explore the field of news reporting and video production -- offering a broadcast club that teaches them valuable communication skills.

The Ben Franklin Streamers club was created by teacher Quentin Ochs in March 2021. He said the club supports student engagement and brings both students and staff closer together.

“They learn how to be in front of the camera, how to think on their feet, and be in the moment,” said Ochs. “These are skills that translate outside of announcements. Throughout their whole lives, there’s going to be things where they’re going to be up on stage, giving a presentation -- and those are really what we’re hoping to help the kids develop.”

Students in the club report on a variety of subjects such as student birthdays, the lunch menu, the weather and educational information. Ochs said the show also includes a 60 second pause where students take the time to build relationships with themselves, other students and teachers in the classroom.

The students broadcast their show throughout the school building and share it to YouTube as well. Ochs said the show has brought students closer with their families -- some who are even living overseas.

“We’ve had families engage from as far away as Iran,” he said. “We have a large population of students who are from Iran, and their families have been able to watch them and give them feedback from the other side of the world.”

People interested in checking out the BF Streamers’ YouTube channel can follow this link.