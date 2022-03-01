Advertisement

Chenango Forks Middle School student is not returning in-person due to removal of mask mandate

Medical complications have made a local family weary to send their daughter back to school
By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Eighth Grade Chenango Forks Middle School student Abby Quinn was planning to return to in-person learning on Monday, after being virtual since the beginning of the school year due to a rare immunocompromising disease.

Due to the recent decision to remove the mask mandates in New York schools tomorrow, Abby and her family have decided to wait a little longer to ensure her safety.

“But we’re just going to see how cases end up and kind of wait until we figure out how that’s going to be, and then we’ll talk about going back,” said Quinn.

Abby’s journey with her condition known G.P.A. has been a long one.

She spent over 55 days in the hospital at the start and is now in better condition and able to receive treatment every six months.

Abby is currently waiting for her second dose of the vaccine for immunocompromising individuals and will make the call in a few weeks on whether she will return to in-person learning.

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood
Colonial owner’s brother arrested, charged with rape
Cody Coleman
Chenango County man gets 20 years for death of on-and-off-again girlfriend
Think twice about the decals, bumper stickers you place on your car, Broome Sheriff says
Johnson City Police arrest glass-wielding man

Latest News

'Maus' is a book school boards across the nation are contemplating banning.
Banned books and the impact of taking them out of schools and libraries
Chenango Forks Middle School student is not returning in-person due to the removal of the...
Chenango Forks Middle School student is not returning in-person due to the removal of the school mask mandate
Women’s History Month begins today in Binghamton
Women’s History Month begins today in Binghamton
Seussical
Chenango Valley Theatre Guild kicks off ‘Seussical’Friday