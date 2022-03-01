Chenango Forks Middle School student is not returning in-person due to removal of mask mandate

(WBNG) -- Eighth Grade Chenango Forks Middle School student Abby Quinn was planning to return to in-person learning on Monday, after being virtual since the beginning of the school year due to a rare immunocompromising disease.

Due to the recent decision to remove the mask mandates in New York schools tomorrow, Abby and her family have decided to wait a little longer to ensure her safety.

“But we’re just going to see how cases end up and kind of wait until we figure out how that’s going to be, and then we’ll talk about going back,” said Quinn.

Abby’s journey with her condition known G.P.A. has been a long one.

She spent over 55 days in the hospital at the start and is now in better condition and able to receive treatment every six months.

Abby is currently waiting for her second dose of the vaccine for immunocompromising individuals and will make the call in a few weeks on whether she will return to in-person learning.