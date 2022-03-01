Chenango Valley Theatre Guild kicks off ‘Seussical’Friday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley Theatre Guild transports you to the magical world of Dr. Seuss this weekend.

“Seussical is an amazing musical adventure it’s actually combined of over 19 different Dr. Seuss stories so the character that we all know and love like Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant, “ Actress Olivia Santa Croce, who plays the role of Cat in the Hat said. “There are even some mentions of Dr. Seuss’s other books like Oh The Places You’ll Go can be found in this musical and it’s super crazy, super fun, and very enjoyable.”

Santa Croce said her character, Cat in the Hat, is the narrator of the musical.

“He’s the one who takes all these characters on this amazing journey through our other main character Jojo’s mind,” Santa Croce said.

Actor Fisher Sullivan, who plays the role of Horton the Elephant, said Seussical tells a story of friendship, loyalty and love.

“Jojo is this crazy little kid who creates all these characters in his head which he calls ‘things’ and Horton the Elephant is one of them and Horton finds these small people on clover and it’s his job to protect them through the rest of the show,” Sullivan said. “While other people are telling them they’re not there little do they know at the very end they all find out a person’s a person no matter how small.”

Seussical is being presented by the Chenango Valley Theatre Guild from March 4 to 6.

The shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children, students, and senior citizens.

Seats are general admission and tickets can be purchased at the door.