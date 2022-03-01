Clipper brings some rain and snow tonight

Tonight: Rain and snow early turning to a chance of snow showers. Any accumulations of snow will be less than 1″. Low: 22-26

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mainly dry through the daylight hours. Snow showers possible after 8pm. High: 35-42

Forecast Discussion:

A clipper moves through tonight and brings a decent chance of rain and snow. Any accumulations of snow will be minimal, and will likely be ‘slushy.’ Lows drop into the 20s.

FEW FLAKES TONIGHT (WBNG)

Midweek some more late day snow (after 8pm) showers are forecast as low pressure scoots to our south. An inch or two of snow could fall. Highs stay in the 30s to near 40. As this system moves east, another shot of cold air comes in for Thursday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 20s with a few snow showers possible.

Friday looks quiet. Later in the day Saturday a warm front nudges closer to the area and a shower or two could develop. Highs range in the 30s to near 40.

Sunday will be warm with highs in the 50s. The best chance of rain will be through midday. Rain chances should decrease afterward. There is a LOT of uncertainty for Monday. It could be near 60 again, or only near 40 depending on how a storm system shapes up.