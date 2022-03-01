A decent start to March

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.T” snow 20% High 42 (38-44) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

A warm front will give us some early snow showers. It’s also going to give us a day with above average temperatures. This will be followed tonight by a cold front with clouds and mixed showers.

We’ll be a few degrees above average Wednesday, but another cold front will come through Wednesday night with snow showers mixed with some rain showers. This will give us a quick shot of cold air Thursday.

Quiet Friday with partly cloudy skies. An approaching low/warm front will give us mixed showers Saturday with rain showers Sunday into Monday. The good news, by Sunday and Monday, highs will be in the 50s.