Advertisement

A decent start to March

Mild, but windy
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.T” snow 20% High 42 (38-44) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

A warm front will give us some early snow showers. It’s also going to give us a day with above average temperatures. This will be followed tonight by a cold front with clouds and mixed showers.

We’ll be a few degrees above average Wednesday, but another cold front will come through Wednesday night with snow showers mixed with some rain showers. This will give us a quick shot of cold air Thursday.

Quiet Friday with partly cloudy skies. An approaching low/warm front will give us mixed showers Saturday with rain showers Sunday into Monday. The good news, by Sunday and Monday, highs will be in the 50s.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood
Colonial owner’s brother arrested, charged with rape
Cody Coleman
Chenango County man gets 20 years for death of on-and-off-again girlfriend
Think twice about the decals, bumper stickers you place on your car, Broome Sheriff says
Johnson City Police arrest glass-wielding man

Latest News

RAIN OR SNOW
Weak clipper arrives Tuesday
wbng
Cold today, but getting warmer!
Thermometers will read the single digits, but factor in the wind and BRRRR!
Arctic cold air returns to the region for the start of the work week
Quiet and cold tonight.
Chance for snow squalls Sunday afternoon