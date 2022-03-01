Advertisement

Former Vestal Diner owner fails to pay $322,000 in payroll taxes

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Mar. 1, 2022
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Nezir “Nick” Boljevic plead guilty Tuesday to one felony count of willful failure to pay federal payroll taxes.

In pleading guilty, Boljevic admitted that from 2007 to 2017, while he owned and operated Vestal Diner in Vestal, he failed to make payroll tax payments to the government with respect to his employees, including for social security and medicare taxes. Boljevic does not own the diner anymore.

Boljevic withheld the payroll taxes from his employees’ paychecks but did not report the withholdings or turn the money over to the IRS.

In total, Boljevic failed to pay around $322,516.51 in payroll taxes.

Sentencing for Boljevic is scheduled for July 6, 2022.

