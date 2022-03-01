Gov. Hochul warns her state about rising energy costs, orders utilities to work with consumers

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul has warned New Yorkers about rising energy costs and has directed utilities to work with consumers.

She said the state’s utility regulator sent letters to all of the state’s major electric and gas utilities that require them to increase their outreach and education efforts with New Yorkers on the continuing surge in energy supply prices and the impact it will have on your utility bills.

Hochul also launched a statewide campaign to increase relief efforts for low-income customers to access millions of dollars in aid that are available.

“The extreme utility bill increases all of us are seeing are having a serious impact on our household budgets, and in response, we are taking action,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and in particular, our most vulnerable residents to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them.”

You can learn about how you can help lower energy bills by going here.