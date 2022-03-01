Rochester settles lawsuit with ex-police chief in Prude case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Rochester’s ex-police chief La’Ron Singletary will receive $75,000 from the City of Rochester after he sued the city for wrongful termination last year, alleging that former Mayor Lovely Warren fired him for refusing to lie during an investigation into the death of Daniel Prude.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Sunday that the city said it has agreed to provide Singletary health benefits that he would have received through retirement.

Singletary was fired during the city council’s investigation into the suffocation death of Prude in March 2020 when he was restrained by police.

The city said the settlement does not reflect an admission of wrongdoing on its behalf.