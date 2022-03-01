Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Danielle House awarded $2,000 grant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Danielle House is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Danielle House offers a temporary, safe and homelike atmosphere for patients’ families and loved ones. Founder and Director of The Danielle House Diane Stento said The Danielle House was founded on January, 22, 2002 after her daughter, Danielle, was struck by a drunk driver.

“The Danielle House was named in honor of my daughter Danielle who was a senior at the University of Buffalo back in 1989 and was struck down by a drunk driver and critically injured and we were obviously away from our home and family and friends,” Stento said. “A family from the university took us into their home after 8 days of being at the hospital and not leaving, we could’ve gone to a hotel but there’s not a lot of healing at a hotel room.”

Stento explained her family was heavily involved in Broome County Stop DWI after Danielle’s accident.

“Danielle had too much to give to this world so we got involved with Stop DWI, with children and with the schools,” Stento said. “We never forgot what was given to us so it’s like receiving something, something good happened to us and we payed it forward through Danielle House.”

Stento said The Danielle House is a hospitality home.

“We take care of families who have loved ones in our area hospitals, nursing homes, and medical centers,” Stento said.

The Danielle House has eight bedroom suites, two kitchens, three family areas, dining room areas, and a patio.

“Typically the hospitals are usually the referring or doctors’ offices if someone’s going in for surgery so they refer,” Stento said.

Stento said the grant money will be used to cover operating costs.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.