Cold and quiet today

Snow moves in this evening
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few early flurries. 0-T” High 38 (36-40) Wind NW becoming W 5-10 mph

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies today and we’ll be a few degrees above average. Another cold front will come through tonight with snow showers. This will give us a quick shot of cold air Thursday along with some early flurries.

Quiet Friday with partly cloudy skies.

An approaching low/warm front will give us mixed showers Saturday with rain showers Sunday into Monday. The good news, by Sunday, highs will be in the 50s. A little cooler, but still above average Monday and Tuesday.

