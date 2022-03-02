Cold and quiet today

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few early flurries. 0-T” High 38 (36-40) Wind NW becoming W 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies today and we’ll be a few degrees above average. Another cold front will come through tonight with snow showers. This will give us a quick shot of cold air Thursday along with some early flurries.

Quiet Friday with partly cloudy skies.

An approaching low/warm front will give us mixed showers Saturday with rain showers Sunday into Monday. The good news, by Sunday, highs will be in the 50s. A little cooler, but still above average Monday and Tuesday.