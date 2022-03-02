Current Vestal Diner owner clears confusion on previous owner’s crime

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The current owner of the Vestal Diner Joseph Abisaid told 12 News his restaurant was quiet this morning, a day after the Department of Justice revealed a previous owner admitted to failing to pay federal payroll taxes.

The previous owner, Nezir Boljevic, plead guilty Tuesday to one felony count of willful failure to pay federal payroll taxes. He owned the diner from 2007 to 2017. Abisaid purchased the restaurant in 2018.

He told 12 News that he is worried people may be confused by the situation.

Abisaid said his restaurant was empty Wednesday morning.

“If you can see, people think I am the bad guy, but I have nothing to do with what Mr. Boljevic did,” Abisaid said.

Abisaid told 12 News the diner looks forward to seeing more customers, especially after the mask mandates were lifted.

Regulars at the restaurant said they hope people will continue to support the diner.