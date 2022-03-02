Advertisement

Financial Tip: Understanding bonds

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses understanding bonds.

“First of all investors should know that the bond market is much larger than the stock market and it is critical to the global financial system,”Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “The global bond market which is valued at over $100 trillion, is about three times the size of the global stock market.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

