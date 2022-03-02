Advertisement

Leaders react to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.(Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- President Joe Biden held his first State of the Union address Tuesday night where he touched on several issues the nation is facing on both domestic and foreign fronts.

Some of our state leaders released statements and reactions.

Governor Kathy Hochul:

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

Most Read

Former Vestal Diner owner fails to pay $322,000 in payroll taxes
Abby Quinn
Chenango Forks Middle School student is not returning in-person due to removal of mask mandate
Colonial owner’s brother arrested, charged with rape
Teen killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood
5 family members are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento,...
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

Latest News

Participants of the class learned how to prepare dishes like gumbo, shrimp with steamed rice,...
SUNY Broome’s Continuing Education Department celebrates Fat Tuesday, offering Mardi Gras themed cooking class
12 News met with Broome County’s Commissioner of Social Services and Mental Health, Nancy...
Listed here: Advice to improve mental health as we hear about the Russia & Ukraine war
'Maus' is a book school boards across the nation are contemplating banning.
Banned books and the impact of taking them out of schools and libraries
Abby Quinn
Chenango Forks Middle School student is not returning in-person due to removal of mask mandate