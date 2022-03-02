Leaders react to Biden’s State of the Union address

Some of our state leaders released statements and reactions.
Governor Kathy Hochul:
I thank @POTUS for highlighting the need to expand domestic manufacturing, the semiconductor industry in particular. My administration has laid the groundwork to cement New York as the national hub for semiconductor manufacturing, and we're ready to make his vision a reality.
The state of our nation and our world is much worse than it was one year ago. Virtually every major crisis our nation faces today has been caused or exacerbated by President Biden. Tonight Americans deserved to hear real solutions.
The list of challenges is long and growing: 40-year high inflation, an open border, a deadly fentanyl epidemic, a hollowed out domestic energy industry, war in Europe, a failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, unprecedented government spending, and massive supply chain disruptions.