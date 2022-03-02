Leaders react to Biden’s State of the Union address

(WBNG) -- President Joe Biden held his first State of the Union address Tuesday night where he touched on several issues the nation is facing on both domestic and foreign fronts.

Some of our state leaders released statements and reactions.

Governor Kathy Hochul:

I thank @POTUS for highlighting the need to expand domestic manufacturing, the semiconductor industry in particular. My administration has laid the groundwork to cement New York as the national hub for semiconductor manufacturing, and we're ready to make his vision a reality. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 2, 2022

Thank you, President Biden for honoring the memory of our fallen NYPD Officers Mora and Rivera and committing to comprehensive support of our public safety system. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 2, 2022

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

“Tonight was a reminder of the power and importance of democracy — at home and abroad. President Biden has made clear his commitment to promoting the truth, defending our values, and giving every person in this country the chance to succeed. His address reminded us of the unlimited potential the American people have to build a better future, no matter the challenges we face. I look forward to working with the president to continue to rebuild our economy and to deliver on his vision to make and manufacture more goods in America; to make those jobs well-paying, family-supporting jobs; and to offer every worker the paid leave they need to truly support their families. Together, we will make sure that the future is bright and that it is made in America.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

The state of our nation and our world is much worse than it was one year ago. Virtually every major crisis our nation faces today has been caused or exacerbated by President Biden. Tonight Americans deserved to hear real solutions. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) March 2, 2022

The list of challenges is long and growing: 40-year high inflation, an open border, a deadly fentanyl epidemic, a hollowed out domestic energy industry, war in Europe, a failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, unprecedented government spending, and massive supply chain disruptions. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) March 2, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

Here’s how far we’ve come with President Biden and Dems in Congress:



—Fastest economic growth in one year since the 80s

—More jobs in one year than in any president’s 1st year on record

—COVID cases dropping

—Over 215M Americans vaccinated



And there's so much more to do! #SOTU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 2, 2022

Insulin costs have been rapidly rising for years.



Millions of Americans with diabetes are forced to make impossible decisions.



It’s dangerous and wrong.



Senate Democrats will move forward on a bill to fix this.#SOTU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 2, 2022