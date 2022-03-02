Listed here: Advice to improve mental health as we hear about the Russia & Ukraine war

BINGHATON (WBNG) -- With all the uncertainty surrounding the Russia and Ukraine war and all the headlines that follow, it can be difficult for some in the mental health category.

12 News met with Broome County’s Commissioner of Social Services and Mental Health, Nancy Williams, to get some advice as we navigate these times.

“The crisis in the Ukraine is coming on the heels of Covid. So we haven’t even gotten through Covid,” said Williams. “I think we’re starting with a heightened sense of anxiety to begin with.”

She said that’s one of a few factors that could be causing people to be anxious right now.

Locally, Williams mentioned how the situation in Ukraine isn’t just headlines. People in our community are directly affected by the current events.

“In our community, we have a lot of people here with ties to the Ukraine. We have a large Ukrainian community here in Broome County so you have a lot of people who still have family and friends over in Ukraine,” said Williams. “We have to keep that in mind and understand that adds another layer of concern for people.”

To protect our mental health, she said it’s all about balance, especially with news being a 24/7 operation.

“It’s coming at us from all sides,” said Williams. “Maybe schedule a time during the day that you catch up on the news and have that really be the only time you do that.”

Williams said to create physical opportunities to achieve a balance, too. The advice was to do something to get away from any type of screen, such as a walk or time with a pet.

“Our mental health is as important as our physical health. The two are not separate,” said Williams.

Some signs to look out for are not sleeping as well, not being able to sleep, can’t stay asleep, sleeping too much, a change in appetite, or having a hard time focusing on other tasks.

If this is the case, she advised a talk with a trusted friend or counselor. Counseling resources are available on Broome County’s website or by calling 211.