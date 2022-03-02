Advertisement

Local restaurant owners react to Governor Hochul’s proposed updates to New York State liquor laws

Governor Hochul’s vision to help rebuild the service industry
By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced her plans for the future of New York State liquor laws.

These plans include permanently legalizing to-go drinks and streamlining the process to obtain an renew liquor licenses through online applications.

The Spot Owner Stella Dimatos told 12 News how the pandemic has affected her restaurant and what these changes would mean for restaurant and bar owners moving forward.

“The pandemic was certainly interesting,” said Dimatos. “When they did the initial shut down, there was a point in which we thought we were going to close.”

This is why Governor Hochul is sharing plans that aim to rebuild this industry.

“Even the outdoor dining experience, how fabulous is it to go down the streets of New York and every borough and see people dining outside,” said Hochul.

As the pandemic continues, Dimatos told 12 News in-person dining has not fully returned.

Although, restaurant owners said the addition of to-go drinks adds to the take-out experience.

“It was not anything crazy, but it was a nice add-on, it made that take-out meal more of an event,” said Dimatos.

The goal remains to support the service industry and help owners get back on their feet.

“But it’s all about just making it easier for the businesses,” said Hochul.

The proposed ideas also include the potential for allowing drinks to be served in movie theaters.

