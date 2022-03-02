Man to be sentenced in Binghamton for Syracuse armed robberies

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Syracuse, N.Y. man who pled guilty to two armed robberies is set to be scheduled in Binghamton for his crimes.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said 22-year-old Akiem Howard pled guilty to robbing two convenience stores in Syracuse on Dec. 13 and 21, 2020.

The attorney’s office said Howard pointed handguns at store clerks during both robberies.

During the second robbery, Howard was accompanied by another alleged robber carrying a rifle. The office said Howard fired at a store clerk, but one of the bullets struck the other robber in the leg. Her case is pending.

Howard admitted to committing three other armed robberies in Syracuse on Dec. 19, 2020.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 6, 2022. He is facing a minimum imprisonment of 17 years, a maximum term of life, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to five years.