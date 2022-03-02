Advertisement

Nitro Circus is coming to Binghamton! Get your tickets soon

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC is on tour and one of its stops will be in Binghamton this summer.

The event will be held at Mirabito Stadium, the home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on June 18.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. You can purchase your tickets and get additional information about the summertime event by going here.

Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC is built from the core, driven by unbelievable content and crazy new contraptions that fuel the sketchy, scary and risky dangers of big-air action sports entertainment. This all-new show features Nitro Circus stars like the Contraption Kings - three-time X Games gold medalist Williams, all-around stunt master Dusty Wygle, decorated BMX athlete Kurtis Downs (also a TBS “Go-Big Show” finalist), BMX pro Todd Meyn and cool under pressure rider Josh Roberts - along with fellow “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitor Fotheringham, whose refusal to let his wheelchair limit him has inspired fans from Nitro Circus shows to the Paralympic Games. The February 21 premiere of “America’s Got Talent” topped the ratings, demonstrating strong fan demand for Nitro Circus’ brand of huge tricks and jaw-dropping feats.

