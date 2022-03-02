Pennsylvania State Police arrest one of its own troopers on child porn charges

(WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of one of its enlisted members Wednesday.

State Police said it arrested Trooper Sean McKenzie for charges related to child pornography. Including:

Sexual Abuse of Children / Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts

Sexual Abuse of Children / Child Pornography

Sexual Abuse of Children / Dissemination of Photographs, Videotapes, Computer Depictions and Films

Criminal Use of Communication Facility

Police said McKenzie has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the charges against him.

He was assigned to Troop T, New Stanton. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2008 and was a graduate of the 127th cadet class.

Bail for McKenzie was set at $500,000.