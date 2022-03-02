Advertisement

‘People’s Convoy’ on its way to D.C. makes its way through Southern Tier

By Luke Meade
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- American truckers started a convoy, which they named “The People’s Convoy”, traveled through the Southern Tier Wednesday.

The truckers have been making their way across the country and are on their way to Washington, D.C. with a goal of reopening the county amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Owego, people came out with hand-made signs and various flags to cheer the drivers. The convoy came from Rochester, N.Y. and show arrived in Owego around 3 p.m. It will continue to drive to Scranton, Pa. before it makes its way down to Washington.

Event Coordinator Rocco Lucente told 12 News he the convoy has made many stops on its way to the nation’s capital. He said the checkpoint on Owego was one of the bigger rallies in the state Wednesday.

“We were very glad to come out here and support them,” Lucente said.

The convoy is being assisted by retired military personnel and security experts who are spearheading logistics in order to ensure a safe, lawful and peaceful journey.

