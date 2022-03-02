Snow arrives tonight

Tonight: Snow likely. Some valley rain possible early before temperatures drop. Accumulations: Trace-2″ Low: 19-24

Thursday: Partial sun. An additional Tr-1″ possible in lake snow early. 30% chance of snow showers. Cold and breezy. High: 22-30

Forecast Discussion:

Light snow is on the way tonight. Accumulations will range from a trace to 2″. Lows drop into the 20s.

MINOR ACCUMULATIONS (WBNG)

FEW FLAKES FLYING (WBNG)

Friday looks quiet. Later in the day Saturday a warm front nudges closer to the area and a shower or two could develop. Highs range in the 30s to near 40.

Sunday will be warm with highs in the 50s to even near 60. The best chance of rain will be through midday. It will not rain all day long, even though there is a relatively high chance of rain.

WARM END TO WEEKEND (WBNG)

Monday will be colder with rain, snow and the potential of even a period of sleet or freezing rain from time to time. Details will come into focus over the next few days.