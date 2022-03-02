Advertisement

Snow arrives tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Snow likely. Some valley rain possible early before temperatures drop. Accumulations: Trace-2″ Low: 19-24

Thursday: Partial sun. An additional Tr-1″ possible in lake snow early. 30% chance of snow showers. Cold and breezy. High: 22-30

Forecast Discussion:

Light snow is on the way tonight. Accumulations will range from a trace to 2″. Lows drop into the 20s.

MINOR ACCUMULATIONS
MINOR ACCUMULATIONS(WBNG)
FEW FLAKES FLYING
FEW FLAKES FLYING(WBNG)

Friday looks quiet. Later in the day Saturday a warm front nudges closer to the area and a shower or two could develop. Highs range in the 30s to near 40.

Sunday will be warm with highs in the 50s to even near 60. The best chance of rain will be through midday. It will not rain all day long, even though there is a relatively high chance of rain.

WARM END TO WEEKEND
WARM END TO WEEKEND(WBNG)

Monday will be colder with rain, snow and the potential of even a period of sleet or freezing rain from time to time. Details will come into focus over the next few days.

Most Read

Former business owner fails to pay $322,000 in payroll taxes
Abby Quinn
Chenango Forks Middle School student is not returning in-person due to removal of mask mandate
Colonial owner’s brother arrested, charged with rape
Teen killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood
Think twice about the decals, bumper stickers you place on your car, Broome Sheriff says

Latest News

wbng
Cold and quiet today
FEW FLAKES TONIGHT
Clipper brings some rain and snow tonight
wbng
A decent start to March
RAIN OR SNOW
Weak clipper arrives Tuesday