SUNY Broome’s Continuing Education Department celebrates Fat Tuesday, offering Mardi Gras themed cooking class

Participants of the class learned how to prepare dishes like gumbo, shrimp with steamed rice,...
Participants of the class learned how to prepare dishes like gumbo, shrimp with steamed rice, beignets, and salted caramel.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome’s Continuing Education Department hosted a Mardi Gras themed cooking class Tuesday, Mar. 1 in celebration of Fat Tuesday.

The hands-on interactive class was open to all members of the community and all skill levels. Participants learned how to prepare dishes like gumbo, shrimp with steamed rice, beignets, and salted caramel.

Participant Bonnie Drumm said she will definitely be signing up for future classes to learn how to make other dishes.

“Obviously I’ve been hearing about the facility being built for 5 years and I couldn’t wait for them to start offering community classes,” said Drumm. “I really want to let my friends know that they can come here and learn how to do all this stuff -- I think it’s just great.”

People interested in signing up for cooking classes at SUNY Broome’s Culinary and Event Center can register here.

