You Ask, We Answer: Why doesn’t Endicott replace its carousel signs?

(WBNG) -- In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer” 12 News spoke with Village of Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson about upgrades coming to the carousel signs posted around the village.

The official question submitted to 12 News was, “Why can’t the village refurbish, upgrade or replace the signs we have that welcome visitors to Endicott?”

Mayor Jackson told 12 News upgrades to the signs are in the works but they won’t be posted until next year. Jackson said she wants to have the signs put up as the village works on the revitalization of Washington Avenue.

“I really hate to put money into changing them as long as we’re going to be doing them altogether,” Jackson said. “People are right, we have beautiful carousels and we want people to know about them. We want to emphasize what we have in the area. But I think doing everything at one time will be more cohesive.”

Mayor Jackson said that in addition to new carousel signs, the village plans on updating all Endicott welcome signs.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.