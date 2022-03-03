Advertisement

Binghamton to crackdown on slumlords, blighted buildings in code enforcement package

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced multiple reforms and improvements to the city’s code enforcement process Thursday.

The enhanced enforcement aims to crackdown on slumlords and blighted and unmaintained properties.

Kraham’s reform package will create an attorney position that will prosecute slumlords. The position will hold slumlords and repeat code offenders accountable. It will also lead a task force that will be dedicated to enterprise-level investigations of unsafe housing conditions and blight.

The package will hire a code and building inspector that will boost resources in the city’s code enforcement office to handle, what the mayor’s office said, is a growing complaint caseload. This will increase the number of code enforcement to eight.

It will also create a subdivision for the Park’s Department to handle property maintenance complaints. The subdivision will focus on and respond to high to code violations of high grass and maintain City-owned properties, including mowing and snow removal. The city will also adopt more strict rules on high grass and weeds.

Kraham said bad landlords affect entire neighborhoods and not just the families who live in substandard housing.

“Residents deserve to live in safe, affordable homes, in neighborhoods free of blight and full of integrity and character,” he said.

The city said the estimated cost for the initiatives is $198,000. It will be funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The package will be considered at City Council’s work session on March 7.

City Councilmen Joe Burns and Giovanni Scaringi said the package will help improve the quality of life in the city.

Most Read

Pennsylvania State Police arrest one of its own troopers on child porn charges
‘People’s Convoy’ on its way to D.C. makes its way through Southern Tier
Nitro Circus is coming to Binghamton! Get your tickets soon
Abby Quinn
Chenango Forks Middle School student is not returning in-person due to removal of mask mandate
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Latest News

BOCES Job Readiness Fair for local juniors and seniors
Broome-Tioga BOCES holds work readiness fair preparing students for future
Chenango County man sentenced for owning 3,500 images, videos of child pornography
Unadilla Drive-In in Unadilla, NY
Iconic Otsego County Drive-in announces sale
Mercy House recieves $75,000 grant