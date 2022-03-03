Binghamton to crackdown on slumlords, blighted buildings in code enforcement package

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced multiple reforms and improvements to the city’s code enforcement process Thursday.

The enhanced enforcement aims to crackdown on slumlords and blighted and unmaintained properties.

Kraham’s reform package will create an attorney position that will prosecute slumlords. The position will hold slumlords and repeat code offenders accountable. It will also lead a task force that will be dedicated to enterprise-level investigations of unsafe housing conditions and blight.

The package will hire a code and building inspector that will boost resources in the city’s code enforcement office to handle, what the mayor’s office said, is a growing complaint caseload. This will increase the number of code enforcement to eight.

It will also create a subdivision for the Park’s Department to handle property maintenance complaints. The subdivision will focus on and respond to high to code violations of high grass and maintain City-owned properties, including mowing and snow removal. The city will also adopt more strict rules on high grass and weeds.

Kraham said bad landlords affect entire neighborhoods and not just the families who live in substandard housing.

“Residents deserve to live in safe, affordable homes, in neighborhoods free of blight and full of integrity and character,” he said.

The city said the estimated cost for the initiatives is $198,000. It will be funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The package will be considered at City Council’s work session on March 7.

City Councilmen Joe Burns and Giovanni Scaringi said the package will help improve the quality of life in the city.