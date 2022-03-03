Black Balloon Day, increasing public awareness of opioid epidemic

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Advocacy, Support And Prevention are coordinating activities for Black Balloon Day.

Black Balloon Day is designed to increase public awareness of the opioid epidemic. It provides a way to remember those who have overdosed and brings those who have lost a loved one together to demonstrate they are not alone.

Tioga County Prevention Services Supervisor Christina Olevano said Black Balloon Day has become a national and international event.

“It’s to honor and recognize those who have been lost to overdose death and also as a show to stand in solidarity with families who are affected by current active addiction and overdose,” Olevano said.

Olevano said it’s important to have conversations about substance misuse.

“It’s so important because I remember 12 years ago when I started doing this work these were conversations that no one was having,” Olevano said. “Not that overdose is new, we are still in the middle of an opioid epidemic and it’s now more important than ever to continue having these conversations and be able to stand together as a community and say you’re not alone we’re here we stand with you we support you and we acknowledge the struggle that is happening within our community.”

Olevano noted Black Balloon Day is a great first step in beginning a conversation about substance misuse.

“It’s a good opportunity if someone has questions, if someone is looking for support, referrals, resources they can come right in that day and have that conversation with us,” Olevano said.

March 4 Tioga County ASAP in partnership with Truth Pharm will offer free Narcan training from 2 to 7 p.m.

A Peer recovery specialist from ACBC and Tioga County Community Services will be available to speak from noon to 4 p.m.

Black Balloon Day will be held at 72 North Ave. in Owego.