A Broome County school district reacts to the statewide mask mandate being lifted

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- March 2 marked a day toward normalcy for schools in New York as masks are now optional for those inside.

During the first day of the statewide modification, 12 News went to Maine-Endwell Central School District to get some local reaction.

“Well I can tell you one thing, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen kids a whole lot happier in school besides winning something like a state championship,” said Maine-Endwell High School Interim Principal Dave Daniels.

Daniels observed that some are still a little anxious regarding the situation.

“I did have a number of students in the building today who still wear their masks and were comfortable wearing their masks. And some who weren’t wearing masks who still said they still have some anxiety about this,” he said.

Jon Gerlach teaches French at the high school. He reflected about how this decision will enhance his ability to get a concept across.

“For me being a language teacher, the hardest thing was the spoken language needs to be heard and seen. So with the masks, there was a little bit of that difficulty. So now the kids can actually see what it’s suppose to look like,” said Gerlach.

Gerlach described the mask mandate being lifted as a first day of school type of atmosphere.

“You have to remember, it’s been almost two years since we’ve seen each other for some of my students so it was a really exciting time,” he said.

The interim principal said regardless of someone’s personal mask decision today, it was a positive experience.

“We did make an announcement to remind kids, of course, to be respectful to kids who choose to wear their mask. We had no incidents whatsoever with kids being unkind to each other, making fun of each other, or anything like that. It was a very positive day in that respect,” said Daniels.