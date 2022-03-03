Businesses other than bars benefit from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, too

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It’s another year and another parade for local custom apparel shop Muckles in downtown Binghamton.

The business said, as the weekend draws near, they have seen a steady stream of customers.

“We think it’s a great thing that Binghamton does this, so we’re very excited to have this ready for our store,” said owner Dina Layish. The store is preparing for the special day by printing ‘Parade Day 2022′ shirts and other products. Layish said they have sold much of their new apparel and even some from 2021.

Other than their own sales, Layish said they will also be participating in a fundraiser for a children’s hospital on the day of the parade.

“You know we want to be part of the community, and my daughter actually suggested that we sell hot chocolate. We thought, you know, let’s just turn it into a fundraiser. We’re going to have free hot chocolate with donations. I’ve reached out to the Phi Mu Sorority so they’re going to be raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse,” said Layish.

Layish said they are very excited to see the parade return this year “So very excited to be part of that and to provide something else, I suspect it’s going to be cold so I suspect we will be happy to see how chocolate and it’ll be nice to raise a little bit of money”.

