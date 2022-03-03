Chenango County man sentenced for owning 3,500 images, videos of child pornography

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced 35-year-old Matthew Bormann, of Sherburne, N.Y. was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision for possessing child pornography.

As part of his guilty please, The DOJ said Bormann admitted that he had at least 3,500 images and video files of child porn on a phone that he was prohibited from using.

Bormann was also sentenced to a 10-month consecutive term of imprisonment for violating the conditions of his supervised release by committing new criminal conduct, failing to answer questions truthfully from his probation officer, and failing to successfully complete mental health and sex offender treatment.

Borman was sentenced on March 2.