Cornell Cooperative Agriculture postpones events due to recent cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, Broome County Health Department weighs in on risks

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, several cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza have been confirmed in the Northeast -- infecting both wild birds and poultry facilities.

In February 2022, the first case of HPAI was detected in Suffolk County, New York. Cornell Cooperative’s Associate Director of Agriculture Brian Aukema said due to the recent cases of avian influenza, the organization had to cancel some of its youth development programs.

“There has been a few cases up here in New York, so what we’re trying to do is help prevent the spread,” said Aukema. “We had to cancel programs where we have kids that are going out to work with poultry and commingling flocks. We’re trying to help alleviate any spread.”

Although the increased risk of avian influenza has prevented the organization from hosting certain events, Aukema said he is taking this opportunity to teach the youth about biosecurity and keeping your animals healthy.

Broome County Health Department’s Medical Director, Chris Ryan, said avian influenza poses no health risks to humans. However, he said it can be fatal to the birds it infects -- which can be a cause for concern to poultry farmers and workers.

Luckily, Ryan said there are certain precautions people can take to protect their flocks from infection.

“Minimize both vehicle and foot traffic in and out of your premises where you have the chickens,” said Ryan. “And the same thing for footwear as well. For boots and shoes on the way in and way out where the chickens are -- washing and disinfecting them can be useful as well.”

The NYSDEC is asking anyone who notices unusual illness or deaths of birds to report it to the DEC Regional Office, or the Wildlife Health Program at 518-478-3034 or 518-478-2203.