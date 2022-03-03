Advertisement

Former EJ Factory building to be transformed into lofts under $40M project

The residential and commercial complex will be know as The Victory Lofts
By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A $40 million dollar project to re-develop the Endicott-Johnson factory into a residential and commercial space, while retaining the original design and beauty of the building, is underway.

The project aims to provide living space for the growing workforce in Broome County and improve the connection between Main Street, Binghamton University’s Health and Science Campus and U.H.S.

Founder & President of Paulus Development Matthew Paulus said this construction represents much more than just a new building.

“Once constructed, The Victory Building will majestically represent this community’s historic manufacturing greatness and the new economic opportunities available,” Paulus told 12 News.

Paulus Development and LeChase Construction have been working to preserve and renovate the 102-year-old building.

The Victory Lofts will include 156 apartments, a parking lot on the first floor and a commercial space on the fifth floor.

The Victory Lofts Groundbreaking at the historic E.J. Factory
