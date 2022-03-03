Iconic Otsego County Drive-in announces sale

UNADILLA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Unadilla Drive-In announced that it will sell its business on Wednesday via Facebook.

According to the post, the drive-in has been owned by the Wilson Family for the past 27 years.

The post states “...We have thoroughly enjoyed our time serving our community, we are ready to pass the torch.’ The business says they are looking for new owners to take over the property to preserve it as a ‘piece of American nostalgia’.”

The Unadilla Drive-In is now for sale! The outdoor theatre has been owned and operated by the Wilson family for the... Posted by Unadilla Drive-In on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Within 20 hours of making the post, owners of the Facebook page say they have been overwhelmed by the response from the community and the general interest to own their business.

The Wilson family says they will keep the community updated with the process. For more information regarding the drive-in, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Unadilla Drive-In (WBNG 12 News)

(WBNG 12 News)