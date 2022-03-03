Kalynn Bayron and her book “Cinderella Is Dead”

(WBNG) -- Classically trained vocalist Kalynn Bayron is also the bestselling author of the young adult fantasy novels, Cinderella is Dead and This Poison Heart. The journey to becoming an author was not a decision she made, but something she says she had to do.

“In 2016, I sat down and said ‘I’m going to write. I’m going to write a young adult novel because I love YA fiction in general. I’m going to center girls like me. I’m going to center queer Black girls. I’m just going to write this story and I don’t care if it’s not what people want to hear. I’m just going to write because I really need to tell this story.’ That was the moment where I made that choice to sit down and do that,” said Bayron.

During her first attempt at publishing, Kalynn encountered the challenges that most aspiring authors faced; finding a publisher that would accept her book about a queer Black heroin who did not submit to traditional societal norms. Bayron, who relentlessly advocates for inclusion, took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about the lack of diversity in the young adult fantasy fiction genre while working on her book. That tweet went viral (below) confirming what Kalynn had always known and felt.

Kalynn Bayron Tweet (Kalynn Bayron Twitter)

“There is a severe lack of representation in children’s literature. Having the response to that tweet confirmed what I already felt. It was affirming, to know that it’s not just me making this up in my head. It’s also incredibly disheartening. We know that there’s a problem and I know that there are authors out here who are doing the work but where are the books? The problem is that publishing has historically been a very white place, it still is a very white place,” said Bayron.

With determination, Kalynn published her first book, Cinderella is Dead in 2018 which received critical acclaim and garnered awards including the National Book Tokens 2020 Readers Award and Wordery’s Book of The Year! “With Cinderella is Dead, I am confronting an issue of heteronormative societal expectations. I decided to do that because I love fairy tales, but I just never saw anybody who wasn’t a damsel in distress looking for a prince to ride off into the sunset,” said Bayron.

In the following years, Cinderella is Dead has become a favorite among young readers but that was quickly become an issue. In 2021, Texas established House Bill 3979 which bans any discussion of race or sex in an education setting if an individual feels uncomfortable about them. In November, Texas Representative Matt Krause published a watch list citing 850 books that may do that. Kalynn’s book is on that list. “Someone tweeted me about Cinderella is Dead being on the list. It was and went I looked further into the list, I realized that the list is comprised mostly of authors who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, who are part of the LGBTQIA plus community, and are trans authors. Almost everyone on this list is part of a marginalized group. It became clear that this this list was based on racism, homophobia, and misogyny which is disappointing and disheartening to say the least,” said Bayron. I contacted Rep. Matt Krauss’s office to learn why Kalynn’s book was included in the list, but we have not received a response. In an independent review by Associate Editor, Danika Ellis of Book Riot, of the 850 books listed, over 62 % center around LGBTQIA stories and topics.

Though the book remains on the watch list, and it is not clear what the outcome of Kalynn’s book will be in Texas, she is choosing to turn a page to a new chapter of her story. “It sparked something in me. It let me know that I needed to keep doing what I’m doing because if they are that upset, there’s got to be something that I must be doing right. I’m not going to stop doing what I’m doing. I’m going to continue to write these stories!,” says Bayron.

Kalynn has two books coming out this year. The Southern Tier author believes that in continuing to write her books, she is not giving into what this law aims to do.