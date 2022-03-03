Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Trusts for Minors and Pets

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Mark Smith explains trusts for minors and pets.

“A testamentary trust allows a parent or grandparent to provide for a minor in their Will, but appoints a trustee, typically a family member or trusted friend to manage and protect the assest on behalf of the minor until they reach a certain age, typically 21 or 25,” Smith said.

Smith said you can set up trusts for pets as well.

“It’s very common for clients to provide for the adequate care of their beloved fur babies,” Smith said.

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

