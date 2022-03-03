Lawyers on Call: Trusts for Minors and Pets

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Mark Smith explains trusts for minors and pets.

“A testamentary trust allows a parent or grandparent to provide for a minor in their Will, but appoints a trustee, typically a family member or trusted friend to manage and protect the assest on behalf of the minor until they reach a certain age, typically 21 or 25,” Smith said.

Smith said you can set up trusts for pets as well.

“It’s very common for clients to provide for the adequate care of their beloved fur babies,” Smith said.

