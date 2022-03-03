Mercy House recieves $75,000 grant

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Mercy House of the Southern Tier was selected as a Mother Cabrini Health Foundation recipient for 2022.

The Foundation approved a $75,000 grant for a Mercy House Admissions Navigator. The money from the grant will allow Mercy House to hire a registered nurse to work in the community, meet with palliative teams at hospitals, have informational at-home visits, and help in raising awareness of Mercy House.

It will also help with ensuring potential residents meet the guidelines to receive care at the Mercy House.

Executive Director Linda Cerra said Mercy House is grateful for the grant. She said an admissions navigator has allowed Mercy House to increase the number of people with terminal illnesses receiving hospice and home-based care.

Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grants are targeted to specific needs.