As New York pushes to achieve climate goals, rising prices has some reconsidering

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- As gas and energy prices continue to rise across New York, some state lawmakers tell 12 News now is not the time for lofty ambitions.

State Senator Fred Akshar (R, District 52) said Thursday he supports the switch to clean energy but said the increased costs associated with the change would place an undue burden on New Yorkers.

“We’re in a period of time where we’re seeing the highest inflation in 40 years, gas is 39% higher than it was 1 year ago today; NYSEG bills, some people have reported increases of 121% in recent months,” Akshar said.

The lawmaker added he specifically has issue with New York banning new natural gas hookups in 2024, and said many of the state’s loftier goals such as only electric vehicles by 2035 aren’t feasible in the given time frame.

On the other side, climate groups such as Environmental Advocates N.Y. told 12 News not switching to clean energy will be more costly in the long run.

“The analysis shows it will cost the state, it will cost New Yorkers ninety billion dollars more not to reach these goals,” said Conor Bambrick, the group’s director of climate policy.

Bambrick added not only will this be a financial benefit, but it will also improve the health of residents as well.

