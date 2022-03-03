Advertisement

A quick shot of winter

Wind, cold and snow showers
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy snow showers. 0-1″ Temperatures fall through the 20s. 30% High 20s (20-30) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

As a low moves out, winds will be from the northwest today. Temperatures will fall through the 20s today and we’ll have some snow showers. High pressure will move in tonight. Winds will diminish, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures are going to drop into the single digits.

Not as cold Friday with mostly sunny skies. As a front approaches, clouds will increase Friday night.

This warm front and associated low will give us rain showers Saturday. A series of lows and fronts will give us rain Sunday into Monday. The good news, by Sunday, highs will be in the 50s. A little cooler, but still above average Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

