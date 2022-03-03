Quiet weather heading into the weekend

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Wide range in temperatures. Low: 3-13

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 28-35

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is building into the region and quiet weather is on tap tonight and Friday. It will be cold tonight with lows in the single digits to low teens.

Friday has a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. The start of the weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 40s Saturday.

Sunday will be warm with highs near 60. The best chance of rain will be through midday. The chance of precipitation is 40%. It will not rain all day long and long dry periods are expected. If breaks of sun develop temperatures, in the valleys, could possibly sneak into the mid 60s. It will be windy, though, with gusts near 30mph in the afternoon.

WIND AND WARMTH (WBNG)

Monday will be colder with rain, snow and the potential of even a period of sleet or freezing rain from time to time. The chance of precipitation sits at 70%. A few more snow showers are possible Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the mid 30s.