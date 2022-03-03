Advertisement

SBB607 Business Accelerator: A Business course to help educate black businesses

The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator managed by Binghamton University has collaborated with Support Black Business Facebook creator Sulaiminah Burns to create a program to represent the people of color in Broome County
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(BINGHAMTON)-- The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator managed by Binghamton University has collaborated with Support Black Business Facebook creator Sulaiminah Burns, to create a program to represent the people of color in Broome County called the SBB607 Business Accelerator.

The program is a business course in conjunction with the small business development corporation that is aimed to specifically educate black businesses.

Koffman Southern Tier Incubator’s Fabiola Moreno says that the program will offer classes on marketing, branding, and other topics that will help participants succeed.

Morena says that about that past statistics say that 14% of residents in Broome county are minorities, but business ownership is less than 10% and she would like to see that change.

“I just wanted to make sure that Koffman with all the great resources we have for entrepreneurship programs with really great instructors and mentors I just wanted to make sure resources were also available for them " - Fabiola Moreno, Koffman Southern Tier Incubator’s

She tells 12 news that although the program has been virtual, they are think about moving it to in person when they bring it back for the summer.

Moreno adds that this is a four week program that runs every four months for residents in Broome and Tioga county.

