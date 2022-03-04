Advertisement

226 drivers passed school buses illegally in February in Broome County

One of the many school bus stop-arm cameras featured on a bus operated by Union-Endicott...
One of the many school bus stop-arm cameras featured on a bus operated by Union-Endicott Central School District.(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- 226 drivers passed school buses with their stop arm out in February, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services announced Friday morning.

The county said more than 1,500 violations have been recorded by its School Bus Stop Arm Camera program since the beginning of the school year. The halfway point of the school year is in February.

Posted below is a breakdown of the number of drivers that stop-arm cameras have caught since September 2021:

  • September 2021 -- 203
  • October 2021 -- 256
  • November 2021 -- 294
  • December 2021 -- 395
  • January 2022 -- 209
  • February 2022 -- 226

New York State will fine drivers who pass a school bus with its stop arm out $250. Second and their violations in a span of 18 months are fines of $275 and $300.

Broome County School Bus Stop-Arm Camera program began in Spring 2021.

