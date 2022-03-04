American Rescue Plan grants Broome County transportation department an additional $1.8 million

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public Transportation will receive an additional $1.8 million from the American Rescue Plan.

The additional money, announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be used to cover increased operating costs that were incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the costs of cleaning and disinfecting the buses.

It will also ensure the buses can continue to operate without laying off employees.

“With this new $1.8 million in additional assistance, plus the tremendous gains from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I led to passage, Broome County transportation services recovery just got kicked into overdrive,” said Schumer.

“This critical funding will help to avoid cuts in the transit services that get Broome County residents where they need to go,” said Gillibrand.

Broome County Executive Jason Garner said he appreciated the senators’ support for the county.

Broome County Transit is slated to receive $27 million over the next five years from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

$10.7 million was previously secured for B.C. Transit from the CARES Act and nearly $2.4 million was secured from the American Rescue Plan.