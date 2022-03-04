Binghamton University Professor Appointed to the New York State African American history commission

(WBNG) -- Last week, Governor Hochul appointed 10 New Yorker’s to the 400 Years of African American History Commission, one of those people being Binghamton University professor of history Anne C. Bailey.

The Commission will aim to highlight contributions by Africans and African-Americans to the U.S. and to New York State.

Bailey tells 12 News that New York State played a big role in the Civil Rights Movement by being a safe haven for blacks that wanted to start their lives as free men and women and how important it was to educate people about this time in history.

She went on to saying that although the commission has not yet met she looks forward to working and learning from them.

“Like my hero Harriet Tubman, we just do this work because we believe in it, we do this work because we are motivated every part of our body and our souls we believe that its important to combat every historical erasure” - Anne C. Bailey Binghamton University Professor of History

She says that this is not only Black history but this is New York state history that everyone should be educated on.

