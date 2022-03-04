CASA Student Art Show Returns

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- CASA made a return to the City of Norwich Friday evening. The art display featured over 70 pieces of work from students from across Chenango County.

According to Marybeth Miller, an administrative assistant with the Chenango Arts Council, some of the categories of art include charcoal drawings, paintings, 3D art, and multimedia pieces. Miller said it is important for the council to create a safe space for students to be able to display their work.

“It’s important to get kids Interesting showcasing just to pursue their interest in Art Inspired them to create different pieces a lot of the pieces this year are very inspired from just what they say in media world events their own lives it’s important that kids be able to express himself in art and healthy different mediums to do so”.

Before the doors opened on Friday, there was a reception to honor those involved with the show, as well as announcing the winner of two different privatly funded scholarships. Those were awarded to students pursuing art in higher education.

The show runs from March 4th until March 18th. If you are interested in seeing the work, the gallery will be open from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM weekdays, and by request on weekends.

For more information visit Chenango Art Councils Website here.