Chenango Blues Festival to return in August 2022

Chenango Blues Fest
Chenango Blues Fest(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango Blues Festival is set to return for 2022.

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blues Fest will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20. It will be the 29th Blues Fest.

The festival will be held at 168 Main St. in Norwich at the Chenango County Fairgrounds.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Jimmie Vaughan, who will be joined by various other acts. Additional details on the lineup will be released at a later time.

For more information on the Chenango Blues Festival, go here.

