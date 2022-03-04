Advertisement

Cold today, but get ready for some warmth

A lot of sunshine today!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 30 (28-34) Wind W 3-8 mph

A cold start to the day, but with mostly sunny skies, today turns out to be a pretty nice day. High pressure will give us light winds and mostly sunny skies. We’ll be clear early tonight. As warm air begins to push in, clouds will increase late tonight.

Mainly dry Saturday, but a warm front and associated low will give us a few afternoon rain showers. A better chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday.

A low will give us rain and snow Monday. As the low moves out, we’ll have snow showers Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, seasonably cold. Another low will put mixed showers in the forecast Thursday.

