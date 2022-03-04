Cold today, but get ready for some warmth

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 30 (28-34) Wind W 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold start to the day, but with mostly sunny skies, today turns out to be a pretty nice day. High pressure will give us light winds and mostly sunny skies. We’ll be clear early tonight. As warm air begins to push in, clouds will increase late tonight.

Mainly dry Saturday, but a warm front and associated low will give us a few afternoon rain showers. A better chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday.

A low will give us rain and snow Monday. As the low moves out, we’ll have snow showers Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, seasonably cold. Another low will put mixed showers in the forecast Thursday.