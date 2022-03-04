Dog rescued from Town of Dickinson house fire

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews have responded to a house fire at 40 Sunset Dr. in the Town of Dickinson.

Fire officials told 12 News that a dog was rescued from the home and there were no injuries reported in the fire.

The Choconut Center, Endicott, East Maine, and Prospect Terrace fire departments responded to the scene.

Officials also said the fire was concentrated on the back porch of the home.

There has been no confirmation as to what caused the fire.