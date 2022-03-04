Advertisement

Local artist creates Women’s History series, on display at First Friday Art Walk

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Arts Council First Friday Art Walk returns tonight.

Exhibiting Artist Lori Farist said her collection will be on display at this month’s First Friday at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery.

“This is a series that celebrates women and the human spirit and their ability to preserve through any obstacles they’re faced,” Farist said. “Most of the women here had very large obstacles or small personal ones that they had to be able to push through and this is them on display doing that.”

Farist said this series started as a personal journey.

“During 2020 I was questioning myself as an artist and I needed to be able to draw strength from somewhere so I started reading about some of these women who really needed to change their lives and change the stuff that was surrounding their lives,” Farist said. “As I started reading I became more and more inspired by them I decided to start painting them and then it just kind of snowballed from there.”

Farist said she has 20 pieces on display and it took her one year to complete.

Lori Farist’s artwork will be on display at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery from 6 to 9 p.m.

Find a full list of participating venues and exhibit details here.

